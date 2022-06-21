Deal of the Year? Inter Milan send Lukaku back for 9% of what he received from Chelsea a year ago

according to Sport WorldInter Milan forwards the loan valid for one season for the Belgian striker

after negotiating Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea at the beginning of the last European season, the Inter Milan can have the attacker back paying a much lower amount than what he received from the Blues to trade it.

According to the Spanish newspaper Sport Worldafter offering 7 million euros (R$ 37 million, at the current price) for the loan valid for a season of the Belgian striker and having the proposal rejected, Inter forwards an agreement to pay 10 million euros (R$ 54 million) in the operation.

If completed, the negotiation will represent 9% than the Italian club received from the English to trade Lukaku. That’s because, to sign him, Chelsea paid 115 million euros (R$ 5621.5 million).

Furthermore, under the agreement, Inter will be responsible for paying the Belgian’s entire salary, which revolves around 24 million euros a year, around R$ 129.7 million), which will bring relief to the Blues’ payroll.

Despite being signed for gold, Lukaku did not have a good season for Chelsea last season. In 44 games, he noted 15 goals. At Inter, Lukaku had the best two years of his career, with 64 tries on 95 departures and still 17 assists.