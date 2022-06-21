Deaths from dengue more than double in DF and reach seven in 2022

The 22nd epidemiological bulletin of the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance, of the Health Department (SES-DF), shows four more deaths from dengue in the Federal District in 2022. Until the last bulletin, updated on June 10, there were three deaths recorded in the capital from the country. Now, the DF has seven fatal cases of the disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito this year, according to a report updated last Friday (17/6).

Dengue killed five women and two men. Four victims were between 60 and 69 years old and three were over 80. The deaths occurred in Ceilândia (2), Lago Norte (1), Samambaia (1), Sobradinho 2 (2) and Planaltina (1).

Since January, 897 notifications of the disease with warning signs and 42 serious cases have been confirmed in the DF. In the same period of 2021, there were nine deaths from dengue in the DF.

Hospital de Santa Maria now has emergency care only for dengue

In the first six months of the year, the DF reached the mark of 54,713 probable cases of dengue. The number represents an increase of 466% in this regard, compared to the same period in 2021, when there were 9,928 notifications.

Incidence

Regarding the disease situation in the administrative regions, Ceilândia had the highest number of probable cases, with 9,730 occurrences, followed by Samambaia, with 4,931, and Planaltina, with 2,981.

Then appear São Sebastião (2,963) and Taguatinga (2,914). These five administrative regions had a total of 23,519 probable cases of dengue, that is, 44.2% of the total probable cases in the DF.

See important precautions in the fight against dengue:

– Cover water tanks, vats and cans;

– Store empty bottles upside down;

– Store tires under shelters;

– Do not accumulate water in the dishes of plant pots and fill them with sand;

– Keep drains, pipes, gutters, awnings and marquees unclogged;

– Keep trash cans closed.

