Defense of Marcius Melhem tries to prove possible consensual relationship between the actor and Dani Calabresa – RecordTV

At the Spectacular Sunday Last weekend (19), Roberto Cabrini revealed new conversations between actor Marcius Melhem and the actresses who accuse him of sexual crimes. The scandal, which involves important characters on Brazilian television, now takes on other developments.

The allegations of sexual harassment and harassment came to light in December 2019. The main actress to denounce it was Dani Calabresa — in addition to others who could not be identified to preserve their image.

According to Dani, the alleged harassment would have taken place at a party that took place at a bar in Rio de Janeiro in 2017. She says that Marcius would have tried to forcefully kiss her and that the actor left his genitals exposed.







Marcius used conversations from a messaging app from that time to defend himself against the accusations.. The comedian showed that after the alleged harassment, Dani treated him with a lot of intimacy and affection – appearing to have had no problem at the party.

Marcius’ defense used the content to demonstrate a possible consensual relationship between the two.

To the police, Dani informed that the actor would have taken her cell phone, without authorization, to see sexy photos. On the other hand, in the messages of both, the actress would have said: “I showed [os nudes] without you asking”.





Likewise, in relation to the other actresses who also accused him, Marcius presented conversations that prove the affectionate and affective relationship between the alleged victims and him. Messages like: “I want to kiss you”https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/,”We’re having an affair” and “Come to our meeting but come naked” would have been written by them.

The actresses’ lawyer Mayra Cotta reveals that the most common attitude of the harasser is always to blame the victims and, for her, that’s what Marcius is doing.

According to the interview provided to Cabrini, Melhem believes that the main reason Dani Calabresa denounced him was after an unapproved project, that is, revenge. The actor also states, “I’ve never used my power to relate to anyone.”

Investigations are ongoing and conversations are being analyzed.



Check out the video in full:





follow the Spectacular Sundayfrom 19:45, on the screen of the Record TV.