Diablo Immortal: Streamer Receives First Legendary Gem After Spending $15K and Deleting Account

Player has been trying to get a Legendary Gem since the game’s launch on June 2

the streamer Quin69 finally managed to win his first 5 star Legendary Gem in Immortal Diablowe had already published here on adrenaline about the user, when he had spent more than $6,600 without getting any legendary gembut now he got his first conquest after spending more than 15 thousand dollarsmore than 75 thousand reais in direct conversion. The user’s reaction after achieving the feat was surprising, as he simply spent the extremely rare item on an irrelevant object, in addition to deleting his character and deleting the game.

Quin69 spent about US$ 15,997 in the game until you get the dream 5 star Legendary Gemas soon as he got it, he uninstalled the game but remembered that he hadn’t taken a screenshot, so he reinstalled devil immortal and decided to use the Egg yolk with any item in the form of a protest, after using the legendary gem he deleted his character and uninstalled the game.

you can check Quin69 getting rid of legendary gem clicking here while clicking on this link you can see the user deleting his character and uninstalling the game, he still finished when uninstalling devil immortal from the PC saying: “Get off my computer, you don’t even deserve to be on it. Diablo II Resurrected, you can stay. Diablo III, you’re on thin ice, but that’s okay, I’ll allow it. immortal devil? Get out of here.”

See below the minimum requirements to run Immortal Diablo on your smartphone and PC and where to download.

Minimum PC requirements

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10 and 11 (64 bit)

Processor: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100

Graphics Card: ATI Radeon HD 6850, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or Intel HD Graphics 530

Memory: 4GB RAM

Available Storage: 24GB

Recommended PC requirements

OS: Windows 10 or 11(64-bit)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5

Graphics Card: AMD Radeon RX 470 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Available Storage: 24GB

Minimum Requirements on Android

Processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611

Graphic Chip: Adreno 512 / Mali-G72 MP3

Memory: 2GB RAM

*Required available: 2.4GB storage (with additional 10GB content)

Minimum Requirements on iOS (iPhone)

System: iOS 11

Model: iPhone 6s

*Required available: 3.3GB storage (with additional content 9.5GB)

Immortal Diablo It’s free to play and is now available for download, here’s where to download:

What do you think of the attitude of Quin69 of protest against Immortal Diablo? Are you already playing the game? Share in the comments with your opinion!

