Diadema releases 4th dose against Covid-19 to people over 40 in the 4th

The Municipality of Diadema, through the Municipal Health Department (SMS), expands from this Wednesday (22) the target audience eligible to receive the fourth dose of the vaccine against covid-19, including people over 40 years old. or more. The release takes place in line with the new guidelines released by the Ministry of Health. To receive the second booster, it is necessary to have received the third dose for at least four months.

The municipal secretary of Health, Dr Rejane Calixto, calls for citizens to complete the vaccination schedule. “It is important that people eligible to receive booster doses seek our Basic Health Units as soon as possible to guarantee immunization. We have been following the epidemiological data and we can say that the pandemic is not over. That is why it is essential to maintain prevention and protection measures against the disease,” she said.

Vaccination in Diadema continues on demand at the 20 UBSs in the city, from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, upon presentation of a personal identification document with photo, CPF and proof of previous doses. The UBS Centro, Serraria, Paineiras and Promissão continue with extended hours, and the user is requested to arrive until 18:00 to manage the doses in the available bottles, thus avoiding missed doses. See the list of posts here: http://www.diadema.sp.gov.br/secretaria-saude/26592-conheca-os-localis-de-vacinacao-para-covid-19.

Who can receive the vaccine

The first and second doses (D1 and D2) of the Covid-19 vaccine are available to the general population of all ages above 5 years. Additional doses known as third doses (D3) can be given to people from 12 years of age, as long as the second dose was at least four months ago – or 28 days in the case of immunosuppressed people.

The fourth dose (D4), which was previously allowed only for the elderly aged 50 years or older, health professionals, pregnant and postpartum women over 12 years of age and immunosuppressed adults, is now also offered to people over 40 years of age or older.

The fifth dose, at the moment, is only indicated for the elderly and people aged 50 years or older, who meet the immunosuppression criteria and have taken the fourth dose at least four months apart.

The National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination Against Covid-19 (PNO) considers as immunosuppressed people with severe primary immunodeficiency, undergoing chemotherapy for cancer or transplanted (solid organ or stem cells), who use immunosuppressive drugs, in addition to people living with HIV/AIDS. Remembering that these patients must present a report, exam or prescription that proves immunosuppression.

Swing

According to Vacivida data updated until June 8, Diadema has 381,566 residents vaccinated, that is, 96% of the population eligible for vaccination (five years onwards) received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Of the 381,566 people who received the first dose, 361,830 are on a full regimen, and this corresponds to a coverage of 91% of the target population.

Diadema has also administered 217,414 third doses (released for people over 12 years old, provided that the interval of four months for the 2nd dose is respected – or 28 days in cases of immunosuppressed people) and 35,929 fourth doses (released for health professionals , people over 50 and immunosuppressed, in addition to pregnant and postpartum women over 12 years old).

In relation exclusively to children, the municipality has 30,040 children aged between five and 11 years vaccinated with at least the first dose, representing 70% of residents in this age group, and of these 23,002 have a complete vaccination schedule, which represents a vaccination coverage with complete regimen of 54% of this age group.

A new update of these data will be released tomorrow (21), in the next Epidemiological Bulletin.

By Tatiana Ferreira