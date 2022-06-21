Did the MEI limit increase to R$ 144 thousand? understand the change

Last week, the Finance and Taxation Commission (CFT) of the Chamber of Deputies approved the complementary bill that expands the framework ceiling for those who act as Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) in Brazil.

Currently, an entrepreneur with a gross annual income equal to or less than R$ 81 thousand is considered MEI. With the approval and sanction of the measure, this amount will be R$ 144 thousand.

The ceiling for those who own a Microenterprise may also increase, from R$360 thousand to R$869 thousand, and for small companies from the current R$4.8 million to R$8.6 million.

Adjustment of company billing

According to deputy Marco Bertaiolli (PSD-SP), rapporteur of the proposal and also president of the CFT, the idea is that the new values ​​are readjusted based on inflation.

“We have to provide conditions for micro and small companies to grow and generate jobs. It’s not about increasing value or bringing innovation. We are simply updating the Simples ceiling by the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index). We are bringing justice to this segment that contributes the most to the economy”, he highlighted.

Another measure proposed by the initiative says that, in the case of a newly opened company, the limit established for the MEI classification becomes R$ 10,833.33, multiplied by the number of months exercised in the category between the beginning of the activity and the end of the calendar year. In this case, fractions of months would be considered whole months.

After passing the proposal through the CFT, the text now goes to the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the House. Remembering that it also needs Senate approval and presidential sanction to take effect.