Discover what drinking too much coffee can do to your body

Do you like to take a good reinforced coffee in the morning to get through the day’s hectic routine? Know that excess coffee can cause some very complicated and unwanted health conditions.

Below you can see some common symptoms that can be observed in case of exaggeration in coffee. Remember that a cup or two of coffee can even generate benefits for several people, the problem is the excess of the drink.

Symptoms that too much coffee causes:

1 – Arterial hypertension (high blood pressure);

2 – Facilitates muscle breakdown;

3 – Aggravates anxiety;

4 – Provides poor digestion;

5 – Causes tachycardia;

6 – Causes insomnia.

Maximum amount of coffee in the day

The answer to this question was given in a survey produced by Harvard University, in the United States. In all, 400,000 people were followed for 11 years. So, the researchers understood that the benefits of the drink are obtained when you drink between 3 or 4 cups of coffee a day. More is a lot, less is little – remember that.

Alert! There are people who shouldn’t drink coffee.

Even though there are benefits to coffee, the truth is that there are people who shouldn’t abuse caffeine. These groups of people are known and there is a lot of research on the subject.

– Glaucoma

Glaucoma is a serious disease that compromises vision and can cause blindness. One way to make the problem worse is to increase the pressure on the eyeball. Caffeine carries risks of this happening.

– irritated intestine

Irritable bowel syndrome can cause frequent episodes of diarrhea. The problem is that coffee has the potential to intensify the problem and cause health disorders as a result.

– stomach problems

If you suffer from gastritis or gastroesophageal reflux, you shouldn’t drink coffee. Caffeine significantly worsens these two clinical conditions.

– Pregnant and lactating women

Women who are expecting a baby or breastfeeding a child should avoid ingesting caffeine. Always consult your doctor before changing your diet.