DM exposes situation of Madson and Bustos wins option to try to ‘escape’ from improvisation against Corinthians

Peixe must have two absences in the classic for the Copa do Brasil

This Wednesday (22) the saints faces Corinthians in the first match of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The game takes place at Neo Química Arena and Peixe has two practically confirmed absences for the classic that opens the decision for the spot in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Madson is still recovering from a left thigh injury and will continue his treatment. The right-back is unable to play, as is defender Maicon, who is in the Alvinegro medical department due to a right thigh injury.

However, Fabián Bustos will be able to count on Auro, the right-back who missed Santos in the game against Red Bull Bragantino, in the weekend round, for the Brasileirão. The player served suspension, but is able to be triggered in the Copa do Brasil. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

However, the Alvinegro Praiano who goes to the field to face his rival from São Paulo should have the probable lineup: João Paulo; Auro (Madson), Kaiky (Maicon), Eduardo Bauermann and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Sandry; Léo Baptistão (Ângelo), Jhojan Julio and Marcos Leonardo.