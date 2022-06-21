Doctors remove 233 objects from a patient’s stomach in Turkey







Objects removed from stomach of 35-year-old man Photo: Playback/Site/metro.co.uk

An unusual medical situation happened in Ipekyolu, Turkey. A 35-year-old man had 233 objects removed from his stomach. Among the material found by the doctors were: coins, batteries, magnets, nails, pieces of glass, stones, nuts and screws.

According to Turkish newspaper ‘Metro’, Burhan Demir took his brother to hospital after he complained of severe abdominal pain. Doctors performed endoscopy, ultrasound and X-ray examinations, and were surprised to find out the reason for the pain.





Patient who had 233 objects in her stomach Photo: Playback/Site/metro.co.uk

The patient underwent emergency surgery to remove the objects. “During the surgery, we saw that one or two of the nails went through the stomach wall. We saw that there were two pieces of metal and two different-sized stones in the large intestine. We found that there were batteries, magnets, nails, coins, shards of glass and screws. We cleaned your stomach completely,” said one of the surgeons who participated in the procedure in an interview.

“It’s not a situation we see in adults, it mainly occurs in childhood, with foreign bodies swallowed unconsciously,” added the doctor. The patient will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.