Domingo Espetacular becomes TV Fama and has the highest audience in 63 weeks

Nobody can resist a good gossip: the audience at Domingo Espetacular is proof of that. Used to fighting with Silvio Santos in the race for vice-leadership in Greater São Paulo, Record’s electronic magazine had record rates thanks to the universe of celebrities. In an edition marked by an editorial line worthy of TV Fama, with extensive reports on the unfolding of the accusations against comedian Marcius Melhem and an interview with singer Simaria, the program had its best performance in 63 weeks and won the SBT.

According to consolidated audience data for Greater São Paulo, obtained by the report of the Pop TV with market sources, Domingo Espetacular reached peaks of 12 points in Fabiana Oliveira’s chat with Simone’s duo and scored an average of 10.0 in its full time slot, from 7:47 pm to 11:13 pm. The index represents the best performance of the journalist this year: in order to find comparable indices, we have to go back to April 4, 2021, the date on which the electronic magazine scored 10.2 points on average.

In addition to the record rates, the program led by Eduardo Ribeiro and Paloma Poeta also achieved other achievements by surfing in the celebrity universe: the attraction finally had more audience than Globo Rural (8.9) and was the most watched attraction outside the Globo throughout the week, in addition to being the only program that surpassed the double-digit Ibope barrier outside the programming of the largest broadcaster in the country. Used to vying for vice-leadership with journalists, Programa Silvio Santos (7.5) found itself relegated to an indigestible third place.

However, even with the good performance of Domingo Espetacular, Record did not go beyond the usual third place in the Sunday average: by just a tenth, SBT excelled from 7 am to midnight and did not lose second place, for score from 5.9 to 5.8 points. Silvio Santos’ broadcaster got the better of it in the morning (3.1 to 1.9) and in the afternoon (6.9 to 5.6), but lost steam in prime time (7.4 to 9.1).

Check out the averages obtained by the programs of the main TV stations this Sunday (19):

AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 13.9 Holy Mass in Your Home 4.2 Paulista antenna 4.4 Small Business Big Business 5.7 Rural Globe 8.9 Auto Sport 10.8 Spectacular sport 9.2 Nations League: Serbia vs Brazil 9.1 Maximum temperature: Bumblebee 11.4 The Voice Kids 12.7 Brasileirão 2022: Corinthians vs Goiás 20.4 Sunday with Huck 17.6 Fantastic 18.3 On the Edge: The Elimination 10.4 Major Sunday: Star Wars – The Last Jedi 6.3 Cinemaço: Terminator 3 – Rise of the Machines 4.7 hour 1 5.3 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.8 Universal Church 0.5 São Paulo of Awards 1.2 Record Kids: Biblical Drawings 2.7 Record Kids: The Woodpecker Gang 3.2 Record Kids: Everybody Hates Chris 5.0 Cine Maior: Goosebumps 2 – Haunted Halloween 5.7 Faro time 5.8 Sing with me 8.4 Spectacular Sunday 10.0 Record Camera 6.4 Chicago Med 3.4 Universal Church 0.8 AVERAGE DAY (07:00/00:00) 5.9 Newspaper of the Week 2.3 foot on the road 2.2 Always well 1.7 SBT Sports 2.1 Awesome news 3.5 Jequiti Wheel by Wheel 4.5 Tele Seine 4.5 Nice Sunday 7.1 Eliana 6.5 Silvio Santos Program 7.5 Midnight Session: The Trapalhões in Serra Pelada 3.2 Who hasn’t seen it will see: Uma Hora de Sucesso, Escolinha do Golias, Meu-in-law and SBT Realidade 1.4 The Best of Connection Reporter 1.5

Each point represents 74,666 households and 205,755 individuals in Greater São Paulo.

Data provided by broadcasters