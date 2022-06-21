Duty-free gas and diesel prices released; look here

The Federal Senate voted and approved this Monday, 13, the bill that sets the ceiling for the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on fuel, telecommunications, transport and electricity. However, the government is also studying zero federal and state taxes on gasoline and diesel until the end of this year.

If the measure is adopted, the price of a liter of gasoline could fall by around R$ 2.44, while that of diesel R$ 0.82. In this case, there should be a total cut in the transfers of these charges to consumers, that is, without increasing the profit margin by distributors.

Gasoline price without taxes

If the government manages to eliminate all taxes levied on fuels, it is possible that the average price per liter will drop from the current R$7.21 to R$4.77, in the case of gasoline, and from R$7.01 to R$ 6.19, in the case of diesel. The reductions would be 33.8% and 11.7%, respectively.

It is important to remember that the measure will only be in effect until the end of the year, until new price adjustments proposed by the state-owned company end up reducing the effectiveness and impacts of the reduction.

Considering the oil price today, as well as the dollar quotation, the prices practiced by the Petrobras in the country present a lag of around 17% and 18% compared to the international scenario.

How are gasoline and diesel prices calculated in Brazil?

According to Petrobras, the state-owned company is responsible for 38.9% of the price charged per liter of gasoline, and 63.2% in the case of diesel. The remaining amounts come from state and federal taxes, in addition to the inclusion of costs related to anhydrous ethanol and biodiesel, as well as the distribution and resale stage.

See below how the calculation that makes up the price of fuel is currently made, before the ICMS reduction:

Composition of gasoline price

Petrobras BRL 2.81 38.9% Anhydrous ethanol cost BRL 0.98 13.6% Distribution and resale BRL 0.99 13.7% State tax BRL 1.75 24.2% Federal taxes BRL 0.69 9.6% Total BRL 7.22 100%

Diesel price breakdown

Petrobras BRL 4.43 63.2% Biodiesel BRL 0.74 10.6% Distribution and resale BRL 1.02 14.5% State tax BRL 0.82 11.7% Federal taxes*** – – Total BRL 7.01 100%

It is important to highlight that the prices presented above are based on the national averages made by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), from the week of May 29 to June 4.

However, each state charges a different ICMS rate, which can further increase fuel prices depending on the region. In the state of Rio de Janeiro, for example, the ICMS on gasoline is 34%, while in Minas Gerais it is 31% and in Maranhão it is 29%.