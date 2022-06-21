Eduardo Bolsonaro: ‘Left vote only for ill-informed people’

Eduardo Bolsonaro used social media to criticize left-wing politics after the elections in Colombia (photo: Paulo Srgio/Chamber of Deputies) The son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) declared, this Sunday (19/6), that left-wing votes belong to poorly informed or uncharacteristic people. The statements were published on his social network, after the victory of Gustavo Petro, the first leftist president in the history of Colombia, elected this Sunday.

The responsibility of the Brazilian voter s increases. No longer “just” for Brazil, for the entire region. pic.twitter.com/98y1XaEfGq %u2014 Eduardo Bolsonaro%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@BolsonaroSP) June 20, 2022

“The responsibility of the Brazilian voter only increases. It is no longer “only for Brazil, for the entire region”, wrote Bolsonaro’s son “03”, indicating that all countries in South America are “becoming leftist”.

In his statements, the deputy pointed out that the votes of the left “are ill-informed or uncharacteristic people, who can vote even for a convict or a guerrilla”. Eduardo’s attacks referred to the presidential pre-candidate, Lus Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla fighter.

The left is interested in the null vote and abstentions, as most of them are informed people who are disgusted with politics. On the other hand, left-wing voters are ill-informed or uncharacteristic people, who can even vote for a convict or a guerrilla. %u2014 Eduardo Bolsonaro%uD83C%uDDE7%uD83C%uDDF7 (@BolsonaroSP) June 20, 2022