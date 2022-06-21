Eduardo Bolsonaro: ‘Left vote only for ill-informed people’

The son of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) declared, this Sunday (19/6), that left-wing votes belong to poorly informed or uncharacteristic people.
The statements were published on his social network, after the victory of Gustavo Petro, the first leftist president in the history of Colombia, elected this Sunday.
In his statements, the deputy pointed out that the votes of the left “are ill-informed or uncharacteristic people, who can vote even for a convict or a guerrilla”. Eduardo’s attacks referred to the presidential pre-candidate, Lus Incio Lula da Silva (PT) and Gustavo Petro, a former guerrilla fighter.
The left is interested in the null vote and abstentions, as most of them are informed people who are disgusted with politics.
On the other hand, left-wing voters are ill-informed or uncharacteristic people, who can even vote for a convict or a guerrilla.
