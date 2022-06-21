Ex-BBBs left reality straight to soap operas







Some ex-BBB’s shone in TV Globo soap operas Photo: Publicity / TV Globo

Influencer and former BBB Jade Picon posed with the cast of ‘Travessia’, Gloria Perez’s upcoming 9 pm soap opera on Globo. She will star in the serial alongside Lucy Alves, Chay Suede and Rômulo Estrela, giving life to a digital influencer.

Not much is known about the plot, not even about the performance of Jade Picon. However, what has already been released is that, in her debut as an actress at Globo, Jade will be the daughter of Grazi Massafera’s character and will be a romantic partner with Chay Suede.

But Leo Picon’s sister is not the first ex-BBB star to leave reality straight for Globo’s dramaturgy. Other notable names in the program have already followed this path. Check out!





Globo posts photo of Jade Picon with the cast of ‘Travessia’, the next 9 o’clock soap opera Photo: Playback/Instagram

Kaysar Dadour





Kaysar Dadour is on the air in “Face and Courage” Photo: TV Globo/João Cotta

The Syrian participated in the 18th edition of ‘Big Brother Brasil’ and in 2019 he played one of Sheik Aziz’s henchmen (Herson Capri) in the six soap opera ‘Orfãos da Terra’. The plot still echoed a little of Kaysar’s own story, as the girl, played by Julia Dalavia, was a refugee from Syria.

He currently plays the clumsy stuntman Kaká Bezerra, in ‘Cara e Coragem’, a 7pm plot by Globo.

Matheus Lisbon





Matheus Lisboa poses with Leo Bahia behind the scenes of “O Tempo Não Para” Photo: Fabiano Battaglin/Gshow

Matheus started studying acting soon after leaving ‘BBB16’. In 2018, he made a participation in the soap opera ‘O Tempo Não Para’ living the boyfriend of Igor (Leo Bahia).

Michelle Costa





Michelle Costa, from BBB9, was Marcinha in “Totally Demais” Photo: Raphael Dias/Gshow

Michelle’s trajectory in ‘BBB9’ was short, as she was the first eliminated from the edition. But after that, the former BBB graduated in Performing Arts and in 2016 lived the journalist and blogger Marcinha, who worked in the newsroom of Revista Totalmente Demais, within the plot of the same name.

Thalita Lippi





Thalita Lippi, from BBB8, played Lucilene in “War of the Sexes” Photo: Estevam Avellar/TV Globo

Daughter of actors and granddaughter of a filmmaker, Thalita was already an actress before participating in the eighth edition of ‘Big Brother’. In 2013, she participated in the remake of ‘War of the Sexes’ as Lucilene, secretary of the board of Charlô’s. Her character was a friend of Carolina (Bianca Bin) and in love with Ulisses (Eriberto Leão).

Thank you Massafera

One of the most famous cases of ex-BBBs in soap operas, there are people who even forget that Grazi participated in the fifth edition of the program, of which he was even a finalist. Jade Picon’s future mother in ‘Travessia’, Grazi debuted in soap operas in 2006, as Thelminha, in the soap opera ‘Páginas da Vida’.





After participating in BBB5, Grazi Massafera was Thelminha in the soap opera “Páginas da Vida” Photo: Collection/TV Globo

Since then, it hasn’t stopped. Grazi gave life to prominent roles, such as Paloma, protagonist of ‘Bom Sucesso’, in 2019, and model Larissa, of ‘Verdades Secretas’, a role that earned her an International Emmy nomination.

Juliana Alves





Juliana Alves starred in “Chocolate com Pimenta” in 2003 Photo: Raphael Dias/Gshow

Another success in soap operas, Juliana’s acting career began in the same year she left ‘BBB3’. Her first role was as secretary Selma from ‘Chocolate with Pepper’. The most recent role of the actress was in ‘Salve-se Quem Puder’, as Renatinha.

Vanessa Pascale





Vanessa Pascale participated in the first edition of the program, in 2002 Photo: Playback / Instagram: @vanessapascale1

The participant of the first edition of the program, in 2002, Vanessa participated, that same year, in the soap opera ‘Sabor da Paixão’. The actress and former BBB is also in the cast of ‘Face and Courage’, giving life to the character Alaska.