First Brazilian diagnosed with monkeypox is discharged and leaves hospital in SP | Sao Paulo

The first Brazilian diagnosed with monkeypox was discharged and left the Instituto de Infectologia Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo, on Monday morning (20), after fourteen days of isolation.

Anderson Ribeiro is 41 years old and is manager of Human Resources Products and Projects at a company in São Paulo.

“I’m feeling really good. I will make a follow-up return in the future.”

He had the first symptoms of the disease at the end of May, when he returned to Brazil after a trip to Europe. Anderson and his mother had traveled to Portugal and Spain.

Anderson’s diagnosis was confirmed by the Adolfo Lutz Institute on June 9.

Currently, Brazil has eight confirmed cases of the disease, four of which are in the state of São Paulo.

“My trip was for such a beautiful reason, which was to take my mother to Europe and celebrate her birthday there. She loved it,” she reports.

His mother is doing well, being monitored, as well as all the people who had contact with the patient.

“The people I’ve had contact with haven’t had the virus and that’s wonderful. My isolation has protected many people. This is important.”

Anderson said all the wounds have healed.

“Time was needed for the wounds to dry and the virus to stop being transmissive. I didn’t have Covid, but this disease reinforced in me the idea that when we take care of ourselves and take the right attitudes in the face of a contagious disease, this self-care protects others. Being isolated is not good, but it was necessary and it helped me get through these days.”

He said that now he just wants to see his mother, cats and friends.

“I miss my mother and my friends so much. Even talking over video call every day, nothing replaces a hug.”

Anderson also said he will return to work. “Back to my work routine and projects that were stopped. I had a lot of time to think and realize how the rush of everyday life makes us forget important things. Changes in routine will happen for sure,” he concluded.

Last week, Anderson gave an exclusive interview to G1.

The WHO said monkeypox poses a “moderate risk” to global public health after cases were reported in countries where the disease is not endemic.

“The public health risk could become high if this virus establishes itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups more likely to be at risk of serious illness, such as young children and immunosuppressed people,” the WHO said.

The organization says there is no recommendation to use a smallpox vaccine for monkeypox cases.

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion.

“After the incubation period [tempo entre a infecção e o início dos sintomas]the individual begins with a nonspecific manifestation, with symptoms we see in other viruses: fever, malaise, tiredness, loss of appetite, prostration”, explains Giliane Trindade, virologist and researcher at the Department of Microbiology at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

Within 1 to 3 days (sometimes longer) after the fever appears, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.