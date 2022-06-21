Fisherman catches world’s largest freshwater stingray in Cambodia | Environment

A local fisherman has caught the world’s largest freshwater stingray in Cambodia, scientists from the country and the United States announced on Monday.

The fish, caught on the 13th, weighed about 300 kg and 4 meters in length, and was released again into the waters of the Mekong River in Stung Treng Province, northeast of the country.

The feat was announced by “Wonders of the Mekong”, a research project uniting American and Cambodian scientists. According to the group, the previous size record for a freshwater fish was a giant catfish, also from the Mekong, weighing 293 kg, discovered in Thailand in 2005.

2 of 5 Fishermen and scientists observe giant netted stingray found in Cambodia’s northeast Mekong River before it is returned to the water on June 14. — Photo: Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP Fishermen and scientists watch a giant netted stingray found in Cambodia’s northeast Mekong River before it is returned to the water on June 14. — Photo: Chhut Chheana/Wonders of the Mekong via AP

The fisherman who caught the stingray alerted the group – who had already shared their work with communities along the river – about the catch. He received a reward of US$600 (about R$3,100, equivalent to three monthly minimum wages in Cambodia).

Scientists arrived at the find just hours after receiving a call, after midnight, with the news – and were surprised by what they saw.

“When you see a fish this size, especially in fresh water, it’s hard to understand, so I think our entire team was shocked,” said Zeb Hogan, leader of Wonders of the Mekong.

The team inserted a tagging device near the stingray’s tail before releasing it back. The device will send tracking information from the fish for the next year, providing data on the behavior of giant stingrays in Cambodia.

Locals nicknamed the stingray “Boramy”, or “full moon”, because of its round shape and because the moon was on the horizon when it was released again on the 14th.

According to Hogan, catching the stingray is not just a new record.. The researcher works at the University of Nevada at Reno, in the western United States, which works in partnership with the Cambodia Fisheries Administration and USAID, the US government’s international development agency.

“The fact that the fish can still get so big is a sign of hope for the Mekong River,” said Hogan, noting that the river faces many environmental challenges.

The Mekong River flows through China, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam. It’s home to several species of giant freshwater fish, but environmental pressures on the river are mounting – scientists in particular fear that a major dam-building program in recent years could be seriously damaging spawning grounds.

“The world’s big fish are threatened with extinction. These are high-value species. They take a long time to mature. So if they’re caught before they’re mature, they don’t have a chance to reproduce,” Hogan said.

“Many of these large fish are migratory, so they need large areas to survive. They are impacted by things like habitat fragmentation by dams, and [são] obviously impacted by overfishing”, the researcher recalled.

“So about 70% of the world’s giant freshwater fish are threatened with extinction,” Hogan said. The risk of extinction extends to all species in the Mekong River.

Freshwater fish are those that spend their entire lives in freshwater, unlike giant marine species – such as bluefin tuna and marlin, or fish that migrate between fresh and saltwater, such as beluga sturgeon.

The researchers say it is the fourth giant stingray reported in the same area in the past two months, all of them female. They think the region could be an important spawning ground for the species.

“The giant stingray is a very misunderstood fish. Its name, even its scientific name, has changed several times in the last 20 years,” said Hogan.