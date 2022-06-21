Fleetwood Mac keyboardist dies at 70

Brett Tuggle, keyboardist for the band Fleetwood Mac since 1992, died yesterday at age 70 of complications related to cancer. The information was released by Rolling Stone magazine.

Australian singer-songwriter Rick Springfield shared a message on social media in which he says goodbye to his friend. “Our dear Brett Tuggle has gone home. God bless his beautiful spirit.”

The artist’s son, Matt Tuggle, commented on his father’s death in contact with Rolling Stone magazine. “His family was with him the entire time of his illness. It was lovely. He gave me the music,” he said. Brett is also Michelle’s father.

The musician was present on all Fleetwood Mac tours held between 1997 and 2017, as well as participating in recordings led by Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

Career

Born in Denver, Colorado, USA, Matt Tuggle claimed to be influenced by rock since his teens and started his career with small local shows in the 1970s. more were the same,” he said in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2020.

In addition to his success with Fleetwood Mac, the keyboardist has also worked with David Lee Roth throughout his career. Tuggle participated in the composition of the hit “Just Like Paradise”, from 1988.

In addition to projects with David Lee Roth and Rick Springfield, the keyboardist has also worked with other successful musicians and bands on the North American scene: Jimmy Page, David Coverdale, John Kay, Steppenwolf, Tommy Shaw Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels.