Flexible flights to Recife or Maceio from R$143, with travel dates until June 2023

Flexible flight rates to Maceio or Recife are even better, and now you can choose travel dates from August this year to June 2023. If you have the flexibility of just one day on your travel date, this is an excellent opportunity. We found airline tickets from just R$143 round trip, taxes included.

For Recife, the lowest price is for those departing from Maceió, for R$ 161. For a little more you can find flights departing from João Pessoa: R$ 164. From São Paulo, the value is R$ 372, from Rio de Janeiro for R$378 and Brasília and other cities from R$360.

For Maceió, the lowest price is for those departing from Recife, for only R$ 143. Those departing from São Paulo find flights for R$ 372, from Rio de Janeiro for 518, from Brasília for R$ 487, in addition to many other options. source.

Flexible flights to Recife

Origin Period Price Link Aracaju Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 194 Buy here Bethlehem Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 651 Buy here Belo Horizonte Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 558 Buy here Good view Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,054 Buy here Brasilia Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 360 Buy here Large field Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 550 Buy here cuiabá Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 582 Buy here Curitiba Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 582 Buy here Florianopolis Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 560 Buy here Strength Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 210 Buy here goiânia Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 568 Buy here João Pessoa Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 164 Buy here Macapá Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 590 Buy here Maceió Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 161 Buy here manaus Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 611 Buy here Christmas Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 188 Buy here palms Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 646 Buy here Porto Alegre Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 545 Buy here Porto Velho Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 860 Buy here White River Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 968 Buy here Rio de Janeiro Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 378 Buy here savior Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 265 Buy here São Luís Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 488 Buy here Sao Paulo Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 372 Buy here Teresina Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 355 Buy here Victory Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 607 Buy here

Flexible flights to Maceio

Origin Period Price Link Aracaju Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,130 Buy here Bethlehem Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,054 Buy here Belo Horizonte Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 579 Buy here Good view Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,259 Buy here Brasilia Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 487 Buy here Large field Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 637 Buy here cuiabá Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 602 Buy here Curitiba Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 490 Buy here Florianopolis Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 680 Buy here Strength Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 413 Buy here goiânia Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 460 Buy here João Pessoa Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 963 Buy here Macapá Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 938 Buy here manaus Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 791 Buy here Christmas Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,135 Buy here palms Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 744 Buy here Porto Alegre Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 631 Buy here Porto Velho Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 748 Buy here Recife Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 143 Buy here White River Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 857 Buy here Rio de Janeiro Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 518 Buy here savior Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 736 Buy here São Luís Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,192 Buy here Sao Paulo Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 444 Buy here Teresina Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 1,038 Buy here Victory Aug/22-Jun/23 BRL 626 Buy here

All fares are for round trip flights, tax included and valid for a limited time only.

How do flexible promo flights work?

Flexible Promo Flights is a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The trip can be confirmed one day before or after the chosen date, always maintaining the chosen stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you book a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will preferably be issued on the day you booked, but it can also be confirmed on the 9th and 19th (previous day), or the 11th and 21st (day later). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which will preferably be direct, but may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight details and ask for your confirmation to issue the ticket. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 15 days of purchase. But there will be no refund after the ticket is issued. The detailed rules can be found in this post: how the 123-mile promo flights work.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change.

Rates are limited and prices may vary based on demand.

How do Flexible Flights work?

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: The until the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.

The Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.