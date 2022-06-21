Flexible flights to Recife or Maceio from R$143, with travel dates until June 2023

Flexible flight rates to Maceio or Recife are even better, and now you can choose travel dates from August this year to June 2023. If you have the flexibility of just one day on your travel date, this is an excellent opportunity. We found airline tickets from just R$143 round trip, taxes included.

For Recife, the lowest price is for those departing from Maceió, for R$ 161. For a little more you can find flights departing from João Pessoa: R$ 164. From São Paulo, the value is R$ 372, from Rio de Janeiro for R$378 and Brasília and other cities from R$360.

For Maceió, the lowest price is for those departing from Recife, for only R$ 143. Those departing from São Paulo find flights for R$ 372, from Rio de Janeiro for 518, from Brasília for R$ 487, in addition to many other options. source.

Flexible flights to Recife

OriginPeriodPriceLink
AracajuAug/22-Jun/23BRL 194Buy here
BethlehemAug/22-Jun/23BRL 651Buy here
Belo HorizonteAug/22-Jun/23BRL 558Buy here
Good viewAug/22-Jun/23BRL 1,054Buy here
BrasiliaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 360Buy here
Large fieldAug/22-Jun/23BRL 550Buy here
cuiabáAug/22-Jun/23BRL 582Buy here
CuritibaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 582Buy here
FlorianopolisAug/22-Jun/23BRL 560Buy here
StrengthAug/22-Jun/23BRL 210Buy here
goiâniaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 568Buy here
João PessoaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 164Buy here
MacapáAug/22-Jun/23BRL 590Buy here
MaceióAug/22-Jun/23BRL 161Buy here
manausAug/22-Jun/23BRL 611Buy here
ChristmasAug/22-Jun/23BRL 188Buy here
palmsAug/22-Jun/23BRL 646Buy here
Porto AlegreAug/22-Jun/23BRL 545Buy here
Porto VelhoAug/22-Jun/23BRL 860Buy here
White RiverAug/22-Jun/23BRL 968Buy here
Rio de JaneiroAug/22-Jun/23BRL 378Buy here
saviorAug/22-Jun/23BRL 265Buy here
São LuísAug/22-Jun/23BRL 488Buy here
Sao PauloAug/22-Jun/23BRL 372Buy here
TeresinaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 355Buy here
VictoryAug/22-Jun/23BRL 607Buy here

Flexible flights to Maceio

OriginPeriodPriceLink
AracajuAug/22-Jun/23BRL 1,130Buy here
BethlehemAug/22-Jun/23BRL 1,054Buy here
Belo HorizonteAug/22-Jun/23BRL 579Buy here
Good viewAug/22-Jun/23BRL 1,259Buy here
BrasiliaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 487Buy here
Large fieldAug/22-Jun/23BRL 637Buy here
cuiabáAug/22-Jun/23BRL 602Buy here
CuritibaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 490Buy here
FlorianopolisAug/22-Jun/23BRL 680Buy here
StrengthAug/22-Jun/23BRL 413Buy here
goiâniaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 460Buy here
João PessoaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 963Buy here
MacapáAug/22-Jun/23BRL 938Buy here
manausAug/22-Jun/23BRL 791Buy here
ChristmasAug/22-Jun/23BRL 1,135Buy here
palmsAug/22-Jun/23BRL 744Buy here
Porto AlegreAug/22-Jun/23BRL 631Buy here
Porto VelhoAug/22-Jun/23BRL 748Buy here
RecifeAug/22-Jun/23BRL 143Buy here
White RiverAug/22-Jun/23BRL 857Buy here
Rio de JaneiroAug/22-Jun/23BRL 518Buy here
saviorAug/22-Jun/23BRL 736Buy here
São LuísAug/22-Jun/23BRL 1,192Buy here
Sao PauloAug/22-Jun/23BRL 444Buy here
TeresinaAug/22-Jun/23BRL 1,038Buy here
VictoryAug/22-Jun/23BRL 626Buy here

All fares are for round trip flights, tax included and valid for a limited time only.

How do flexible promo flights work?

Flexible Promo Flights is a novelty in the Brazilian market created by 123milhas. In this modality, the traveler saves by buying the round-trip air ticket well in advance, outside of some periods with very high demand, such as some days in December, January, July and on national holidays or festive dates and events.

The trip can be confirmed one day before or after the chosen date, always maintaining the chosen stay (number of days at destination). For example, if you book a one-way ticket on the 10th and return on the 20th, the one-way ticket will preferably be issued on the day you booked, but it can also be confirmed on the 9th and 19th (previous day), or the 11th and 21st (day later). In addition, it is not possible to choose the airline and the time of the flight, which will preferably be direct, but may have a stopover or connection.

Preferably, up to 45 days before the trip, the company will send the flight details and ask for your confirmation to issue the ticket. But, in some cases, confirmation can be made exceptionally up to 10 days before the departure date. Cancellation is free within 15 days of purchase. But there will be no refund after the ticket is issued. The detailed rules can be found in this post: how the 123-mile promo flights work.

An important detail: wait for confirmation of travel dates to book your accommodation or buy tours and tickets. Or book options with free cancellation and change.

Rates are limited and prices may vary based on demand.

How is the luggage on Flexible Flights?

You will be entitled to a carry-on bag weighing up to 10 kg to be accommodated in the plane’s luggage, plus a bag or backpack, as required by law on domestic and international flights. If you wish to purchase checked baggage, you must contact the airline directly to purchase it, after issuing the ticket.

Flexible flights with children

  • Babies up to 1 year and 11 months: Theuntil the return date of the trip, they do not pay. However, be sure to inform the baby’s data (full name and date of birth) in the “Travel form”.
  • Children from 2 years: for children from 2 years old, it is necessary to purchase a flight equal to an adult.

Flexible flights with groups

123miles guarantees the issuance of up to 4 people flying together on the same flights. For groups with 5 or more people, there may be division into different flights, if the company is not able to allocate them all together.

