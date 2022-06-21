Foods That Impair Memory You Should Avoid

The best way to reduce disease risks and maintain the proper functioning of the body is food control. Making smart choices in the options placed on the plate help to strengthen neurons, improve memory, reasoning and focus, in addition to reducing the risks of cardiovascular diseases and Alzheimer’s.

See too: 9 calming foods that promote a restful night’s sleep

5 worst foods that impair memory

processed foods

You know those fries, instant noodles or microwave popcorn, because they are highly processed foods. They are great sources of empty calories, which do not provide any health benefits other than gaining weight and increasing brain health damage and metabolic syndrome risks.

This is because they are foods high in sugar, fat and sodium. Studies show that consumption of such foods is related to loss of brain tissue and accumulation of visceral fat.

Sources of trans fats

This vegetable fat causes gigantic damage to the memory capacity, especially the fat produced in the industrial process. However, in scientific terms the conclusions are controversial. Some studies have linked fat in foods such as snack foods, sandwich cookies and the like with increased risk of Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline, while others have found no association between trans fat consumption and brain health.

However, consumption is not recommended, in view of other harm that food can cause in the body, such as increased LDL cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes.

Alcohol drinks

Drinking regularly and without control is a great risk, as it produces metabolic changes and interruptions of neurotransmitters, impairing communication. In addition, alcohol interferes with sleep quality and motor functions.

But, not all options are harmful to health, as according to experts, drinking a glass of wine a day helps to improve heart health and is associated with reduced risks of diabetes.

Fish contaminated by heavy metals

Despite being a protein source food that is theoretically very good for our health, food becomes harmful, especially to memory health, when contaminated by mercury.

This substance is extremely harmful to the neurological system, it can be stored for long periods in the animal’s body, which is also a risk to our health.

The main damage generated in the body when consuming contaminated food is disturbance of the central nervous system and neurotransmitters, in addition to digestive and immune system problems.

To avoid contamination, it is necessary to verify the origin of the food, it is known that fish such as sharks and swordfish tend to contain the highest concentrations of heavy metals.

industrialized drinks

Studies link excessive consumption of soda and industrialized juices to memory problems. In addition, people who consume too much of these products are three times more likely to suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s.