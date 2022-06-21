Former Miss Gleycy Correia dies after complications from tonsillitis surgery | Lakes Region

Gleycy Correia, former Miss Brazil Continents United in 2018, died at the age of 27 on the morning of this Monday (20) after spending about two months in a coma in a private hospital in Macaé, in the North of Fluminense.

The young woman, who was from Macaé, had complications after undergoing tonsillitis surgery.

In addition to the title of miss, Gleycy was an entrepreneur, specialist in Permanent Make Up.

O g1 awaits information about the cause of death and about the wake. The body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of Macaé for expertise.

Gleycy Correia was Miss Brazil United Continents in 2018

Pastor Jak Abreu, who has been with Gleycy’s family since the beginning of the hospitalization, said in a social network that the family thinks that there was a medical error during the surgery.

“God chose this day to collect our princess. We know that the longing will be immense, but she will now be brightening the sky with her smile”, says an excerpt from the pastor’s publication who also thanked all the young people who gathered over 70 days in prayer for the model’s recovery and wished for comfort to family members.