Forró singers pay tribute to Rogério Bill on social networks – É Hit

The entrepreneur Rogerio bill51, won tributes from several forró names on social networks. Taty Girl and Xand Plane were some of the forrozeiros who used social networks to talk about the importance of Chico Bill’s son and heir to forró. He died on the morning of this Monday (20)in Fortaleza.

“We lost a great friend. A guy who made a name for himself in Ceará forró, in northeastern forró with Forró Real. My condolences to the whole Bill family”, declared Xand Avião.

Rogério Bill with his sister, the singer Nildinha

Forrozeira singer Taty Girl published a text about Rogério Bill’s departure and recalled moments together with the businessman.

“He always cried when he saw me, he felt a beautiful emotion that his eyes sparkled, he told me that his dream was for me to return to Forró Real. But he knew it was difficult so he always asked me to sing for him and it was from a joy mixed with sadness whenever I gave a straw”

Another name of the forró that paid tribute was the singer Laninha Show: “We learned a lot from you. You, your family and your band were a school for me and for everyone who went through the same”, he declared.

Rogério Bill next to his father Chico Bill

Reproduction / Instagram

Nildinha Real, Rogerinho’s sister, published a photo with her brother and a short text. “Eternal love, my brother. I will always remember you like this.”

Burial takes place in Caucaia

Rogério Bill was heir to businessman Chico Bill. He was admitted to a private hospital in Fortaleza and was being treated for a liver disease.

According to family members, the businessman’s wake takes place at home, in the municipality of Caucaia. Burial will be at the Caranguejo Public Cemetery, in the Garrote neighborhood, in the region known as Cipó.