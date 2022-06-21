Fortaleza CE publishes notices with 733 vacancies for all levels…

The City Hall of Fortaleza, capital of Ceará, published new notices of selection processes for the Municipal Health Department. The offer is 733 temporary vacancies for positions at the fundamental, technical and higher levels. A reserve record will also be formed.

Successful applicants will receive a salary of up to R$13,000. Registration is now open and can be done until July. See more details on the selection below:

Public notice – positions at the elementary and middle/technical levels:

Notice – Occupational Therapist:

Notice – Doctors:

The distribution of vacancies by position and education is as follows:

Fundamental level:

Medium/technical level:

Laboratory technician: reserve registration. Salaries of R$1,320;

Dental assistant: reserve registration. Salaries of R$1,320;

Nursing technician (General): 555 vacancies, 20 for a 12×36-hour workday and 535 for a 40-hour workday. Salaries of R$1,320;

Nursing technician (ICU NEO/UCINCO): 7 vacancies. Salaries of R$1,320;

Nursing technician (ICU – Adult): reserve record. Salaries of R$1,320;

Nursing technician (Obstetrics): reserve record. Salaries of R$1,320.

Higher level:

General practitioner: 139 vacancies. Salaries of R$13,806.80;

Occupational therapist: 32 vacancies. Salaries of R$1,647.74.

There is a reservation for people with disabilities. The values ​​mentioned above already include the unhealthy work premium. The hired professionals will also be entitled to receive meal allowance and may choose to receive transportation allowance.

Approved in the selection process will work in the municipal network

of health in Fortaleza (Photo: Publicity/Prefecture of Fortaleza)

The contract will be for a period of 12 months and, depending on the interest of both parties, may be extended for another 12 months.

With open enrollment, selection for Fortaleza CE will have tests in July

Interested parties can apply until July 3, through the City Hall Contests and Selections Channel. The first step is to fill in the form with all the requested data.

Then, generate the slip and pay the registration fee of R$75 for basic-level positions; R$140 for occupational therapists and R$170 for doctors.

The selection process for Fortaleza CE will consist of a single stage: objective tests, of an eliminatory and qualifying nature. The application is scheduled for July 17thfrom 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates must answer 30 Specific Knowledge questions for each position.

Competitors who correctly answer at least 50% of the questions in the objective test will be considered approved, which corresponds to 15 correct questions and 30 points.

The selection period will be valid for one year, with the possibility of extension for an equal period. During this period, the City Hall of Fortaleza may call those approved to fill temporary positions.