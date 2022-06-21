Gasoline rises and reaches unbelievable value: check it out

Last Friday (17), Petrobras announced the fourth increase in diesel and the third in gasoline this year alone.

Since Saturday (18), drivers are already feeling the effects of the readjustment in fuel prices. Gasoline, for example, can reach R$ 8.29 at many stations – one of the highest values ​​in history, according to the sector’s unions.

In this sense, the variation is R$ 0.15 per liter. In the case of diesel, the increase was R$ 0.63. However, according to the Union of Fuel Reseller Stations of the State of Piauí (Sindipostos-PI), this change may be greater, reaching R$ 0.30.

In other states, such as Santa Catarina, the adjustment can raise the price of gasoline to R$ 7.49 on average. In Fortaleza, the value reached R$ 7.89 this Saturday.

3rd gasoline adjustment only in 2022

Thus, the average value charged for gasoline per liter went from R$3.86 to R$4.06 in refineries, while the average value of diesel went from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter.

The readjustment in the price of gasoline takes place after 99 days, with the last increase on March 11, while for diesel the last change took place on May 10, 39 days ago.

In fact, in the note announcing the adjustment, Petrobras states that the global energy market is currently in a “challenging situation”, due to the recovery of the world economy and the war in Ukraine.

