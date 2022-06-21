Globo commercial sends ‘indirect’ to Róger Guedes after Corinthians striker misses submission

In the opening minutes of the second half between Corinthians and Goiás for the Brasileirão, where the Timão already beat Esmeraldino by 1 to 0striker Róger Guedes finished very badly in the direction of goalkeeper Tadeu’s goal, at the moment of the player’s kick, Rede Globo broadcast an Amazon Prime commercial, in which he asked the viewer if he needed to improve his aim.

The scene had a comical tone, due to the timing in which the advertisement for a search for glasses in the search app was shown in the broadcast of the match.

Roger Guedes sends the ball to space and commercial insertion enters… “Need to improve your aim?” hahahaha If they had combined it wouldn’t have been so perfect. pic.twitter.com/US4RKccPzi — Anselmo Caparica (@caparica) June 19, 2022

The moment generated many comments on the web, making fun of the Corinthians number 9’s move.

Róger Guedes was one of the highlights in the match against Goiás and he received the award for best player of the match, made by the same Rede Globo.

However, the player received the third yellow card and will not be available for the clash against Santos on Saturday. The Corinthians striker also commented on coach Vitor Pereira and his choices when it came to climbing the team.

— I was working, his choice not to put me on and it goes from coach to coach. Happy that he has put me now, important to get minutes – concluded the player.

At the end of May, Róger was criticized by Vitor Pereira in a press conference. The coach commented on why he hadn’t been scaling the striker talking about what he observed in training and games. In the last clashes, however, the striker had opportunities again and in the last Wednesday he scored the goal in the tie with Athletico-PR in a beautiful free kick.

Timão’s next commitment is against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil, this Wednesday (22). The first leg takes place at Neo Química Arena.