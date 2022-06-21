Guarulhos Airport will gain new terminal for wealthy passengers

2 hours ago

Guarulhos Airport, in São Paulo, will gain an exclusive terminal for passengers flying in first class and in executive jets. Under development between GRU Airport, the airport’s administrator, and the operator Jetex, the project has Arab and Canadian investors and will be the first luxury terminal in Latin America.

VIP Terminal at Guarulhos Airport

Some of the differentials for select passengers will be: transfer service in luxury cars from home or hotel directly to the terminal, that is, they will not have contact with the rest of the airport, and exclusive stations for the Federal Police, Revenue and Anvisa. Jetex operates other terminals of its kind around the world that offer meeting rooms, pool tables, gym equipment and even test drives in sports cars.

The new terminal will be built between terminal 3 of the airport and the hangars of Latam and American Airlines. The project is estimated at US$ 80.6 million (approximately R$ 415 million) and, when it is ready, it will be the largest in the world with 4,000 m². The expectation is that the VIP terminal will begin to receive passengers within two years.

Jetex Luxury Passenger Terminal in Dubai

When contacted, GRU Airport limited itself to saying that the project will enter the implementation phase and that more details will be released later.

São Paulo already has an airport for VIP passengers

Few know it, but the state of São Paulo already has a private international airport aimed at high-income travelers, São Paulo Catarina. The differential of the new terminal in Guarulhos would be the shorter distance from the capital: 25 km, against 74 km from Catarina.

Sao Paulo Catarina International Airport

With information from the Globe.

