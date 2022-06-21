Guedes says privatization of Petrobras can help the country fight poverty

According to the Minister of Economy, money raised from the sale of state-owned companies can go to funds managed by BNDES

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes again defended the privatization of Petrobras



The Minister of Economy of the Bolsonaro government, Paulo Guedesreaffirmed that the Petrobras be privatized and declared that its profit will be able to finance social actions in the country. According to the economist, the simple fact of putting the company on the market would make the value go from R$ 450 billion to R$ 750 billion. The government would raise more than R$250 billion for owning more than a third of the state-owned company. Guedes says that this money must be “returned to the people”.

The statements were made this Monday, the 20th, during the 70th anniversary event of the Economic and Social Development Bank (BNDES). “We are going to create a fund to collect poverty, on the one hand, and the national reconstruction fund on the other, with the BNDES managing it,” suggested Guedes. “I want to reduce the Brazilian State, transform this public capital, instead of it being in the form of shares and companies. Having a new hydroelectric plant from the national reconstruction fund or a transfer of resources to eradicate poverty, an income transfer, investing in human capital and in the most fragile”, he added.

Guedes also said that public servants should have a salary increase next year. For him, with the reduction of expenses with the pandemic, the increase in productivity and the greater offer of digital services for the population, it is possible to satisfy the civil service. “Past governments hired 160,000 people net. 20,000 to 30,000 retire each year. We did the opposite. The servers retired and we digitized the services. Productivity has gone up, and there may be a pay rise soon,” he concluded.