Guta Stresser, Cláudia Rodrigues and more: see celebrities who suffer from multiple sclerosis

Claudia Rodrigues

In 2006, at the height of her career, the actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. After discovering the diagnosis, Rodrigues took time off from television work to begin treatment.

Christina Applegate

Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 49, in 2021, Christina shared on her Twitter that she has been battling the disease in a “strange and difficult path”.

Jack Osbourne

Jack Osbourne, son of musician Ozzy Osbourne, was diagnosed with sclerosis after suddenly losing sight in one eye after the birth of his daughter. Jack had an MRI, which found lesions to the brain and spine. According to him, the emotional side of the disease is the most difficult part.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress, famous for starring in the series “Family Sopranos”, was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 20: “I thought it meant a wheelchair. I thought it meant life was over. And so began, like, my nearly 15 years of denial. I didn’t accept that it was something that was part of my life because I didn’t want to believe that this would be my future”, she told in an interview with Glamor magazine.

Selma Blair

At the age of 40, the actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. She said that she had been living with the symptoms of the disease for years, but that they were not taken seriously by her doctor.