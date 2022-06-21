Guta Stresser, Cláudia Rodrigues and more: see celebrities who suffer from multiple sclerosis (Credit: Montage reproduction Instagram)
after the actress Gutta Stresserwho gave life to the character Bebel in “A Grande Família”, reveals having been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which is a chronic inflammatory disease, probably autoimmune, the this is people did a survey and shows you some famous people, like Stresser, who suffer from multiple sclerosis. Check out!
It is worth mentioning that, according to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), about 2.5 million people worldwide live with the disease.
Ana Beatriz Nogueira
In 2009, Ana Beatriz Nogueira was diagnosed with sclerosis: “It’s a cognitive disease, but I’m obedient in the treatment. After initial cognitive surges, in those 12 years I had nothing. I got faster. It brought me an urgency to not waste time with nonsense”, declared the actress, when talking about the plot.
Claudia Rodrigues
In 2006, at the height of her career, the actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. After discovering the diagnosis, Rodrigues took time off from television work to begin treatment.
Christina Applegate
Diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at the age of 49, in 2021, Christina shared on her Twitter that she has been battling the disease in a “strange and difficult path”.
Jack Osbourne
Jack Osbourne, son of musician Ozzy Osbourne, was diagnosed with sclerosis after suddenly losing sight in one eye after the birth of his daughter. Jack had an MRI, which found lesions to the brain and spine. According to him, the emotional side of the disease is the most difficult part.
Jamie-Lynn Sigler
The actress, famous for starring in the series “Family Sopranos”, was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 20: “I thought it meant a wheelchair. I thought it meant life was over. And so began, like, my nearly 15 years of denial. I didn’t accept that it was something that was part of my life because I didn’t want to believe that this would be my future”, she told in an interview with Glamor magazine.
Selma Blair
At the age of 40, the actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. She said that she had been living with the symptoms of the disease for years, but that they were not taken seriously by her doctor.