“Hebe is here”, Carlos Alberto has contact with spirit

Carlos Alberto de Nobrega commented that he received a message from Hebe Camargo after the death

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, presenter of ‘A Praça é Nossa’, commented in an interview that he received a message from Hebe Camargo through Divaldo Franco’s Spiritist Center in Salvador.

In an interview with the podcast ‘The pod is ours’, Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega told Eliana, who received an emotional message from Hebe Camargo through a spiritist center.

Upon getting to know the work of Divaldo, spiritist of this center, Carlos Alberto commented on the presence of Hebe: “Divaldo is a spiritist who has a wonderful job and I went to see his work and he said: Hebe is here beside you. He said something I can’t say here. She gave me a message, for the lives of my children, so you see…”

Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega also commented on a story of a letter he delivered to her before her death:

“I went to do a program with you at Hebe’s house and someone came to bring a letter. I sent a note to Hebe when Isaurinha Garcia died and I found out, few people knew that Hebe had paid for her treatment and her funeral, that she had no money. I sent a greeting note and the matter died. One day I’m doing Eliana’s show and a girl comes to me who was preparing Hebe’s museum with the letter she found inside her bag, it was exciting, Hebe is eternal, she was my godmother at my wedding”

10 YEARS AGO

Hebe Camargo died 10 years ago, on September 29, 2019, she was and will always be one of the biggest references in Brazilian audiovisual.