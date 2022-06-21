Herpes zoster vaccine arrives in ES and can cost almost R$ 2 thousand

Photo: Disclosure





Launched this month in Brazil, the new immunizing agent against shinglespopularly known as shingles, is now available at some vaccination clinics in Espírito Santo. The price of the vaccine is among the most expensive in the immunization market list.

In Greater Vitória, it is found on average for R$ 890 (promotional value of the dose) in private vaccination clinics. A dose of the vaccine can cost up to R$940 in some places. The regimen consists of two doses applied at an interval of two to six months. The previous vaccine, Zostavax, costs an average of R$ 550 and is applied in a single dose.

Studies show that the effectiveness of the new vaccine, Shingrix, produced by the pharmaceutical company GSK, against the disease and the severe pain it causes, is 90% in people over 50 years of age.

Herpes zoster is an infectious disease caused by the varicella-zoster virus and causes severe pain in the patient, according to experts.

according to the doctor infectologistCarlos Urbano G. Ferreira Jr., the vaccine brings a great advance, since it can be applied in people with low immunity, something that the previous one did not allow.

“The vaccine on the market before this one reduced the frequencies of pain caused by herpes zoster by up to 50% and against the disease by 70%. In addition, it is composed of the live virus, but attenuated. Therefore, people with low immunity do not can receive it. The new one has nothing alive and works above 90% for both pain and illness”said the doctor.

Also according to the specialist, the immunizing agent can be administered to anyone above 50 years of age or between 18 and 50 yearsin this case, for those who have problems related to the low immunity:

– Patients undergoing cancer treatment;

– Transplanted;

– People with HIV;

– Chronic users of immunosuppressants, such as corticosteroids, for example.

about the vaccine

According to the president of the Brazilian Association of Vaccine Clinics (ABCvac), Geraldo Barbosa, the vaccine is available in all private vaccination centers in the country and also in vaccination centers that are authorized to administer vaccines in the private market.

The average price has varied between R$860 and R$1,000, depending on the region, due to the tax burden and logistics, therefore, there is no “uniform” price. “Among the main reasons for the high price is that it is an imported vaccine, like all the others, which has a new technology and this increases the cost and investment of producing this vaccine”, he pointed out.

The expectation is that with the arrival of Shingrix on the market, the number of vaccines applied will grow a lot. The annual average recorded with Zostavax (the previous generation vaccine, with attenuated virus) is 15 thousand doses applied.

About the arrival of new vaccines that can compete with Shingrix, allowing lower prices, Barbosa informed that there is no forecast. ” In principle, there is no forecast of the arrival of a new immunizer from another laboratory similar to Shingrix for herpes zoster.

What is herpes zoster

To understand what herpes zoster is, it basically involves the reappearance of the virus that causes chickenpox in the body. Infectologist, Ana Paula Bulian spoke about the mechanism of the disease. “The first time, we developed chickenpox. It is highly contagious and is transmitted by the respiratory route. To get an idea, just stay with someone infected for an hour in the same closed environment to catch the disease. Afterwards, this virus is “hidden” in our organism, and may reappear at some point during the individual’s life”.

Herpes zoster usually appears, especially in episodes of low immunity caused even by stress, warned the specialist. There was even a greater record of episodes of the disease in the period of the pandemic caused by the Covid-19.

“The disease causes very intense pain, which can be compared to childbirth and renal colic. It is quite serious, and can lead, in some cases, to loss of vision, when it appears in the head region”, he pointed out.

Symptoms and treatments

Among the symptoms of shingles are: pain, redness and blisters on one side of the body, as they follow the location of a nerve. Areas can vary between back, head and chest. Itching and tingling are also among the patients’ complaints.

People over 50 years of age and with diseases such as diabetes mellitus, cancer, with psychological stress, insomnia, in treatment with immunosuppressants are more likely to develop the disease.

Treatment requires diagnosis by a specialist. After that, medications, analgesics and compresses are prescribed, according to each case.

Photo: Playback/Instagram @justinbieber





Singer Justin Bieber has face paralyzed after virus resurfaces

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has had a hard time because of an infection caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus, chickenpox.. With part of his face paralyzed, the star had to cancel shows to take care of his health.

Earlier this month, in a report on social media, he explained what happened and raised an alert for the problem.