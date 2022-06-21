How Revlon went from cosmetic icon to bankruptcy

Yadunandan Singh

Revlon products on supermarket shelf

Credit, Getty Images

On June 16, after decades as one of the most important cosmetics companies in the world, American Revlon filed for bankruptcy protection – a process that, in Brazil, is known as judicial recovery.

Its executives assured that the debt restructuring process will allow the company to continue to serve the market, without interrupting its operations.

“Today’s statement will enable Revlon to offer its customers the iconic products that it has provided for decades, while providing a clearer path for our future growth,” said Revlon CEO Debra Perelman.

Revlon has announced that, once it receives court approval, it will receive US$575 million (R$3 billion) from its backers to continue its production.

