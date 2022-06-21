The main characteristic of diabetes is hyperglycemia, that is, an increase in the amount of blood glucose, which can be caused by a defect in the secretion or action of the hormone insulin by beta cells in the pancreas. Given this, the person suffering from diabetes needs to control the diet to keep blood sugar levels always in balance.

When the disease is not under control, there are health risks, which can trigger symptoms such as dizziness, weakness, headache and even serious complications such as kidney disease, blindness, heart disease and risk of limb amputation.

How should people with diabetes eat?

The basis of diet for a person with diabetes should follow the same as for a normal person. It means that healthy foods should be prioritized. However, you need to be careful not to overdo the quantities.

There are several types of diets that can be adopted in the routine of those who have the disease, among them we highlight:

vegan diet: prioritizes the consumption of fruits, grains, oilseeds, vegetables, avoiding the consumption of meat and animal derivatives.

Low carbohydrate diet: to work it is necessary to cut all types of flour and starch, industrialized and processed foods. Options such as eggs, cheese, olive oil, etc. are included.

mediterranean diet: Foods included in this diet are fish, olive oil, vegetables, grains, fruits, nuts, cheeses and yogurt.

Low-fat diets: In this type of diet, the focus is on reducing the amount of fat, therefore, foods based on lean proteins, fish, low-fat dairy products are included in this diet, in addition, of course, to vegetables and fruits.

DASH diet: in literal translation means “Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension”. It is a type of diet that aims to lower blood pressure. Foods included in this diet are fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, seeds, and whole grains, while fatty foods, high in sodium, sugar, and red meat are not included.

What foods can be consumed by people with diabetes?

Foods allowed for those with diabetes are beans, lentils, soybeans, fruits, fresh vegetables such as tomatoes, lettuce, oats, corn, quinoa, rye, lean meats, nuts and seeds such as flaxseed and chia.

What foods can be consumed in moderation for people with diabetes?

Brown rice, wholegrain bread, couscous, cassava flour, popcorn, peas, corn flour, potatoes, pumpkin, cassava, yams, sweet potatoes, beets and turnips, chocolates, sweeteners made from sodium saccharin, red meats, olive oil, linseed oil, avocado oil and coconut oil, semi-skimmed milk and yogurts.

The list of foods not allowed for those with diabetes include: sweets in general, cottage cheese, lard, butter, vegetable oil, brown sugar, honey, refined sugar, ice cream, processed foods, breakfast cereals with sugar, some types of of dried fruits, watermelon, fruit in syrup, fruit jellies and fruit juices, white rice, snacks, puff pastry, white wheat flour, cakes, white breads and cookies.