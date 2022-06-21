Ibovespa closes stable with the help of bank shares; dollar advances and goes to R$ 5.18 due to fiscal risk

The Ibovespa closed close to stability this Monday (20), rising only 0.03%, to 99,852 points, on a closed market day in the United States, due to the end of slavery holiday in the country.

The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange was, then, mostly local news, opening sharply at the beginning of the day, with investors reflecting the departure of José Mauro Coelho from the presidency of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4).

The oil company’s shares fell by almost 5% during the beginning of the trading session but closed in the positive field, with the common papers rising 0.87% and the preferred ones, 1.14%.

“The Ibovespa started suffering due to the confusion of Petrobras, with the company’s shares opening the day at auction, but it seems that there is a certain relief after an actual realization”, explains Joaquim Sampaio, portfolio manager at RPS Investimentos.

Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset, follows the same path, stating that Coelho’s departure from the post should cool the mood in the debate on prices and ward off some threats – such as that of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on the state, for example.

“If the CEO of Petrobras hadn’t asked for his resignation, the doubts would be about what measures the Federal Government and the Chamber would take against the company”, comments Martinez. “There are still doubts as to whether there will be new advances on the front of controlling prices, which could impact Petrobras and other companies in the sector, but they have slowed down”.

Vale (VALE3) could not escape the fall attributed to the decline in the price of ore and fell 2.47%, to R$ 75.50 – the ton of the commodity closed with a low of 10.98% in the Chinese port of Dalian, at US$111.47.

“The fall of ore in the overnight in China, it was due to excess inventories and the closing of some Chinese steel mills, which reduced demand for steel”, contextualizes Martinez.

Bank stocks, on the other hand, benefited from the declines and uncertainties related to commodity companies.

Itaú’s preferred securities (ITUB4) stood out among the main increases by weight, up 4.35%, as well as Bradesco’s (BBDC4), up 2.65%. The unit shares of Santander (SANB11), in turn, closed up 2.13%.

“With the fall in commodities, it is normal for investors to make a flow to other stocks that have an important participation in the Ibovespa”, explains the manager of RPS Capital.

Commodities fall weighs on Ibovespa, but takes pressure off the yield curve

If, on the one hand, the global slowdown and the drop in commodities pressured Vale’s performance, on the other hand, it loosened the pressure on part of the yield curve.

“DIs in the medium and long term retreated due to the logic that a global slowdown should reduce inflationary pressures”, comments Luciano Costa, chief economist at Monte Bravo Investimentos. “Average interest rates also close lower with the expectation that the Central Bank may end the Selic high at the next meeting in August, with the market having to discuss where the future cuts will be”.

The DIs for 2025, 2027 and 2029 had their yields falling, respectively, six, six and seven basis points, to 12.47%, 12.39% and 12.52%. On the short end, the DI for 2023 saw its rate advance two points to 13.58%.

In part, the political pressure on Petrobras justifies the advance of the DI to 2023 and also the rise of the dollar against the real, with the American commercial currency rising 0.81%, to R$ 5.186 in the purchase and sale, even with the DXY down 0.22% to 104.47 points. This is the highest closing value for the coin since Feb 14.

“With the market abroad with low liquidity, due to the holiday in the US, there is greater exposure to the domestic scenario, which was not good”, explains Costa. “Fiscal discussions put pressure on the exchange rate and increase risk perceptions, which creates noise”, he concludes.

