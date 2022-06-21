In isolation by covid, Paula Barbosa posts sexy photos

Actress Paula Barbosa, 35, has set social media on fire in recent days with beautiful clicks of her curves. Zefa, from the soap opera “Pantanal”, released some photos in which she appears only in a bikini, in front of the lush landscape of Mato Grosso do Sul, where the work is recorded.

“Through the bedroom window”, Paula wrote in the caption of one of the publications made on her Instagram last Friday. In this post, she appears in profile, posing and leaning back, as if in a ballet step.

In another, Paula appears on her back, showing her lean buttocks and also the series of engravings she has tattooed on her back. “From my photo shoot in the bedroom window”, adds the actress, in the caption of this second publication.

Unlike most of the cast of “Pantanal”, which has already returned to Rio de Janeiro to continue there with the recordings of the soap opera, Paula Barbosa is still in the Pantanal. She tested positive for covid-19 and, as a result, had to remain in isolation at the site.

“Being alone with yourself, in silence, in solitude. I think that deep down people, like me, are afraid of this contact, of the discoveries that will come. And this has been my lesson and a blessing”, philosophized the granddaughter of author Benedito Ruy Barbosa, about the current moment.