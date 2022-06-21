In leaked audio, businessman exposes Simaria and duos who “hate each other”

In the WhatsApp groups formed by powerful entrepreneurs from the countryside – very strong names in the Northeast, mainly –, there is no mention of anything other than the hurricane that Simaria is causing. And that’s how an audio in particular, recorded by Paulo Tear (businessman and contractor for shows in Bahia), took on other proportions. In the outburst of indignation, he used as an example other pairs who hate each other, but who fulfill their contracts without major problems.

The names of Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano and Bruno & Marrone are wide open in this audio obtained by the LeoDias column. Paulo Tear categorically states that they cannot stand each other, and even says that Simaria, because she is away from her commitments, should not even receive her payment.

Photo-simone-e-simaria As for the differences between the sisters, Simaria guarantees that they are only on stage: “One wants excellence at work, and the other is fine. Let’s do it like this, I respect you, and you respect me. You don’t like cleavage, I do. But offstage, it’s amazing. Just brotherhood. I live with my nephews”Disclosure Foto-simone-e-simaria-dupla-sertaneja Some time later, Simone even commented on the case and reported that “sisters fight”. “We are sisters and sometimes we fight, it’s natural. But above all, love prevails,” she said.Disclosure / Ambev Foto-simone-e-simaria (7) Simaria then replied: “I know. It’s a care. But I believe I am capable of doing this. So I’ll do it”Heber Barros ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (11) In an interview with Domingo Espetacular, a Record TV program, Simaria said that as long as they maintain respect, there is no possibility of the duo breaking up.Mauricio Santana/Getty Images ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (9) Feeling better, however, Simaria returned to the stage at the end of the show and interrupted her sister, who was saying goodbye to the audience. Then she sang three more songs. The moment went viral on social media and Simaria’s name was among the most talked about topics on Twitter.Júlio Cesar Fernandes/ Disclosure ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (3) Although Simaria has only now made the matter public, public discussions between her and her sister have fueled rumors of disagreements between the two for some time.Reproduction / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (4) “So, let’s see what happens. Are you not so good? Let’s see what happens”, Simone fires, heating up the spirits even more. “I’m not good, no. I’m trying to do my part”, retorts SimariaDisclosure ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (6) Also according to Simone, the two talked about the situation and resolved the problem. However, soon after, another disagreement between the two caught the public’s attention. During a show in Pernambuco, Simone performed more than two hours alone because Simaria felt sick.Playback / Instagram ****Foto-simone-e-simaria (8) “Singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”, declared SimariaDisclosure / Ambev 0

“If I am mayor, I discount a value. I have nothing to do with their quarrel. Zezé Di Camargo & Luciano hate each other, but they fulfilled all their contracts singing together. Bruno & Marrone hate each other, but they sing together, you know? These dogs no, they don’t like anyone. Now, don’t come and sing with the paycheck upstairs. Whoops! Cachê is R$ 400,000, R$ 200 is cost, invoice, band, cart… that’s it. That the band comes complete. Of the other R$200, it is R$100 for each ‘black girl’. Give me the R$100 for this one, no, no, it will stay here. Won’t sing. Or will you stay at home and still receive the cache? It’s going to chip, ”said the manager about how he would handle the situation if he were to hire one of their shows, at that moment.

Paulo Tear is a businessman of personalities such as Leonardo and Eduardo Costa in the Northeast. He has more than 25,000 followers on Instagram and is among the most influential in the region, where he also works as a cultural producer and presenter.

Simaria’s departure from the stage

In an official note sent to the column, the advice of the duo reported that Simaria left the stage due to medical determination. The singer sent the message to fans through the statement:

“My loves, singing is everything I love most, but right now, I need to get away from the stage to take care of my health. Certain that we will meet again soon. Be the second voice of my sister, Simone, in my absence. We will meet again soon!”.

Simone took over the duo’s shows last Thursday (16/6), where a performance was scheduled at the Festa dos Tomates in the city of Paty dos Alferes, in the countryside of Rio de Janeiro.

