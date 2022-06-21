Indigenous model who was once a packer debuts on the catwalks outside Brazil: ‘give visibility to my people’

“I want indigenous beauty to be more valued!”, said Noah Alef, 22 years old and a member of the Pataxó ethnic group.

247 – The indigenous Noah Alef, 22 years old, born in Jequié, in the interior of Bahia, made his debut on the international catwalks at a fashion week show in Milan, Italy. “I want indigenous beauty to be more valued! The focus is to give visibility to my people through fashion and draw attention to the many problems we face”, he said, from the Pataxó ethnic group. Years ago, Alef worked as a packer and did odd jobs as a painter’s helper.

“Every day I think about what I’ve been through to get here. How long it took to get here. I’m very happy for my persistence and always putting faith in this dream”, he said. The interview was published this Monday (20) by the Extra newspaper.

The Indian stated that he had low self-esteem in the past. Currently, he said he “love himself”.

The indigenous person starred in brand campaigns, participated in fashion shows and even participated in the telenovela “Verdades Secretas 2”. “My dream is to be able to show my talent to the world, be recognized in fashion and, through that, give my mother a home,” he added.

