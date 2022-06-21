Indigenous model who was once a packer debuts on the catwalks outside Brazil: ‘give visibility to my people’

Indigenous model who was once a packer debuts on the catwalks outside Brazil: 'give visibility to my people'

“I want indigenous beauty to be more valued!”, said Noah Alef, 22 years old and a member of the Pataxó ethnic group.




