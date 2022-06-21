Interim choice for Petrobras irritates the government | Lauro Jardim

Petrobras | reproduction

The decision of the board of directors of the Petrobras naming Fernando Borges, director of Exploration and Production, as interim president of the company angered the government.

The Palácio do Planalto wanted the chosen one to be Caio Paes de Andrade, the nominee of the Ministry of Mines and Energy to replace José Mauro Coelho — who would be designated as interim and then effective in the position.

The assessment is that the appointment of Paes de Andrade was already communicated to the state-owned company almost a month ago, enough time for the bureaucracy to settle any pending issues.

The government is currently working with two possibilities for the election of Paes de Andrade.

In the most optimistic scenario, the appointment will take place later today, if an emergency board meeting is called for this afternoon.

Or between Thursday and Friday, if the board considers that it is necessary for the Petrobras personnel committee to resolve bureaucratic processes that are part of Paes de Andrade’s curriculum.

A minister of Jair Bolsonaro, asked what expectations he has about the speed of the process, said, in a tone of desolation:

— The correct thing was that the appointment of Caio was made today, but I don’t trust anything else that comes out of Petrobras. So if not today, then this week.

A member of Petrobras’ board of directors has a similar opinion regarding deadlines:

“By tomorrow this will be resolved.”

