Is there a right order to eat? answer will surprise you

At mealtime, it is common for many people to ask themselves if there is an order correct to eat food and whether it can interfere with day-to-day nutrition. After all, the Brazilian diet is very varied and always has a lot of mixture of flavors and ingredients. However, know that yes, there is a right order to eat that you will find out today what it is.

What is the right order to eat for any meal of the day?

First, know that the way the body works after and during a meal is linked to the right order to eat. In practice, you must follow the following formula:

1st – Proteins;

2nd – Fibers;

3rd – Fat;

4º – Carbohydrate.

At least one thing is certain in all Brazilian homes. Dessert, rich in carbohydrates, is at the end of the meal, whatever it may be. Keep this form to have a more adequate functioning of the organism.

The right order to eat is aimed at reducing the body’s blood glucose spikes and preventing sugar from accumulating in the person’s blood.

Why is there a right order to meals?

What happens is that when you eat protein, followed by fiber and fat, the body releases a substance called GLP1. It causes the body to stop releasing glucagon, as it understands that the blood glucose rate has gone up.

The feeling of satiety will be much greater if you eat this way and in the suggested order. People who want to lose weight can benefit from the rite suggested above. Diabetic and obese patients can also make gains for the health of the body.

Finally, recent research shows that nutrient absorption is optimized by following the correct order to eat. The organism itself works best within patterns and routines. So establish this habit for a while and start feeling the health benefits.