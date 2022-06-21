‘Jade will be the golden pot of the Travessia audience’

The casting of Jade Picon for “Travessia”, the next soap opera by Glória Perez on Globo, again generated controversy after the former BBB appeared in a publicity photo of the cast, which indicated the confirmation of her participation in the plot.

The columnist of splash Aline Ramos commented on today’s “Central Splash” (20) the position in which the influencer is in the photo and highlights that Jade will be a way for the station to attract more audience to the plot that will replace “Pantanal” in the 21h range in the second half.

If you look at the photo, you can see that Jade is almost centralized because, even if she has renowned and experienced actors around her, the audience’s golden pot will be her.

The photo was published on the Instagram profile of director Mauro Mendonça Filho. Jade appears alongside prestigious actors such as Alessandra Negrini, Lucy Alves, Rodrigo Lombardi and Chay Suede-who will be her romantic partner in the story.

So far, Globo has not commented on Jade Picon not having a professional record as an actress, a point that was widely discussed on the internet at the beginning of the controversy.

