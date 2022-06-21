Jesus Luz assumes romance with Aline Campos

After announcing the end of his marriage to Carol Ramiro, Jesus Light already made the line move and is getting to know the model better Aline Campos. In an interview with Quem Magazine he talked about their involvement.

“Aline and I have been friends for many years. Even she was my friend, not Carol’s, but she always respected her a lot”he said.

Advertising Could not load ad

Jesus Luz said that with the end of his marriage, he ended up connecting better with Aline Campos and today they are living a romance.

“We have always admired and respected each other a lot within each other’s relationships. When I finished, we ended up connecting in a different way and today we are getting to know each other better,” she said.

Jesus Luz and Aline Campos. (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Full stop

Through a publication on his social networks, Jesus Luz announced the end of his 07-year marriage with Carol Ramiro.

“SWe always came here to share our love with you and today we came to do it, but in a different way. Because that’s what love is, it transforms… We are no longer together as a couple, but in these 7 years of union we have built a beautiful family, which is our greatest asset and preciousness”he said.

“Our history was marked by very happy moments and a lot of love, and it will continue to be that way, only now following different paths, with the certainty that our union is eternal: we have always been and will always be great friends! We appreciate the affection of everyone who follows our life and work and truly cheers for our happiness. We ask that you respect our moment and continue to support us.”finished.

SEE ALSO: Adriane Galisteu takes her son to the LGBTQIA+ Parade and is praised on the web