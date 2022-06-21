John Textor, owner of Botafogo, agrees to buy 66% of major European club

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on John Textor, owner of Botafogo, agrees to buy 66% of major European club 5 Views

european football

Entrepreneur now has shares in 4 clubs in world football

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

2014 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
© 2014 Getty Images, Getty Images North America2014 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals
Wagner Oliveira

Businessman John Textor, owner of Botafogo and three other clubs in world football, is now the new majority shareholder of Lyon, one of France’s top teams. The American will have control of 66% of the French club, which has already announced the new partnership on its social networks.

To make Lyon even more competitive, John Textor should start with a small investment of 90 million euros in signings for the new season that will start. The value will be for the new board to make specific hires to make the team even stronger.

The purchase price for a large part of the French club was not disclosed on the web, but, as it is a big club in France, alongside PSG and Monaco, the price tends to be steep. In France, Lyon have won 7 Ligue 1 titles, 5 Coupe de France, 8 Super Cups and one French League Cup.

Lyon becomes John Textor’s fourth club

Lyon will be the fourth team in which Textor will have actions in his career as a manager. In Brazil, as everyone knows, the millionaire owns Botafogo. In England he has shares in Premier League Crystal Palace and in Belgium he has 80% shares in Racing White Daring Molenbeek.

For the next season, Lyon will have Ligue 1 and local Cups to play for, as they have been left out of the three UEFA competitions.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Adriano’s partner in the campaign of Hexa do Flamengo becomes the top scorer in Serie D

Flamengo Forward with spells in Bahia and Bragantino writes his name in the history of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved