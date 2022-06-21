Juventude announces departure of coach Eduardo Baptista and executive | youth

The expectation of profound changes for the sequel to the Brasileirão was confirmed on Monday night. In a published note, Juventude announced the dismissal of coach Eduardo Baptista and also of executive director Marcelo Barbarotti. The two professionals leave the club after four defeats in the competition.

1 of 2 Eduardo Baptista was fired this Monday — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Eduardo Baptista was fired this Monday — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

Hired at the end of Gauchão, Eduardo Baptista promoted a considerable change in the attitude of the Juventude team. The coach bet on a more purposeful game model. However, despite the good performances, the results did not appear.

In thirteen duels in the national, won only two wins, four draws and seven defeats. The use was only 25.6%.

During his time at Alfredo Jaconi, the coach led the team in 17 matches. Baptista won just three victories, with five draws and nine mistakes. In the Copa do Brasil, after qualifying for the Third Phase, he was eliminated by São Paulo.

Eduardo Baptista at Youth

17 games

3 wins

5 draws

9 losses

27.45% of use

Along with Eduardo Baptista, football executive Marcelo Barbarotti was also terminated. Hired in February 2021, the manager was one of those responsible for the formation of the cast that ensured his stay in last year’s Série A. However, he has not been able to keep up with the signings in the current season.

Still in the first quarter, with Juventude’s bad campaign for Gauchão, Barbarotti became the main target of criticism from the fans. With the delicate situation in the Brasileirão, the scenario worsened. After the defeat to Santos, the last match at Jaconi, most of the fans shouted “Out, Barbarotti”.

Behind the scenes, the Youth football board works to announce the new coach this Tuesday. The intention of the portfolio is that the professional is already on the field in the duel against São Paulo, on Sunday, at 18:30, in Morumbi.