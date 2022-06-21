Kalil refutes Bolsonaro’s coup if Lula wins: ‘No shit will be done’

Alexandre Kalil (photo) criticized Bolsonaro, Moro and Zema in an interview (photo: Leandro Couri/EM;DA Press – 6/15/22)

The pre-candidate for Minas Gerais government Alexandre Kalil (PSD) does not believe in coup movements by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) if the President of the Republic loses the national election. According to the former mayor of Belo Horizonte, Bolsonaro “will not do anything” to get in the way of success. Polls on voting intentions have pointed to the advantage of former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).” (Bolsonaro) won’t do anything. “No shit. He tried to do it on September 7, got the donkeys in the water and put the guitar in the bag. He’s going to do nothing”, said Kalil, in an interview with “Focus Brasil” magazine.

The publication linked to Fundao Perseu Abramo, belonging to the PT. PSD and PT signed an alliance in Minas Gerais. Thus, the local platform of the parties will have Lula and Kalil. For the former mayor of BH, by the way, “Lula is already elected”.

“We have to stop frightening these people. We are going to win the election with a vote, with an electronic ballot box, with an electric ballot box, with a valve, with paper, with a smoke signal… The election is over, Lula is elected. only people go out and vote. That’s what we need, call the people and vote”, he said.

Bolsonaro has already publicly defended the printed vote and, even without proof, calls into question the reliability of electronic voting machines. In May of last year, the president even said that, without a printed vote, there would be no election this year. He has also publicly attacked the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Zema ‘worse than Bolsonaro’ and Moro

During the Focus interview, Kalil once again criticized Governor Romeu Zema (Novo), who will be his rival in the state election.

“He said he wouldn’t take a plane, but he’s been hanging on a jet plane with public money and campaigning for two years. He’s worse than Bolsonaro. In fact, he learned from Bolsonaro. Zema didn’t deliver a meter of anything” , he asserted.

The PSD pre-candidate also criticized former judge and former minister Sergio Moro (Unio Brasil). Former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR) was another to be cited negatively.

“They (Moro and Deltan) did an evil to Brazil that not even Bolsonaro did. Bolsonaro at least was elected legally, in the electronic ballot box as it should be, took office as it should be, and they did not play this absolutely abominable, disgusting role. that this group made for Brazil”, he attacked.

According to Kalil, it is not possible to compare them to Bolsonaro because the president was chosen by the population.

“Those you spoke of never had a vote, they didn’t have the right to do what they did. which I understand as being the most abominable thing that has ever had in this country, so much so that (Moro) is having the end we are seeing now… His end is practically melancholy. He managed to betray his wife and lover. An unprecedented affair.”