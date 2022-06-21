Lucas Leiva’s wife celebrates agreement with Grêmio: “Giant desire to collaborate” | Guild

Lucas Leiva’s wife confirmed the steering wheel’s hit with Grêmio in a post on social media. Ariana stated that the player has a “giant desire to collaborate” and made the choice with “the heart”.

The post makes the agreement official even before any manifestation of Grêmio or the player. The wife used a photo of Lucas with his children, all dressed in Grêmio shirts, as well as an image of Lucas’ first visit to the club.

1 of 1 Lucas Leiva wearing the Grêmio shirt — Photo: Personal archive Lucas Leiva with the Grêmio shirt — Photo: Personal archive

In the text, Ariana values ​​Lucas’ history with the Rio Grande do Sul club, for which he was formed and played between 2005 and 2007. In addition, she valued their relationship and the weight of that for the choice made to return in 2022.

– A new chapter begins, a new story! When the choice is by the heart, there is no way to go wrong. Driven by a challenge, full of enthusiasm and a huge desire to collaborate with Grêmio. Life, you are our greatest pride and we are dying to live it with you! This partnership is old, with it respect, dedication, discipline! I trust 100% that everything will work out! God bless us and give him, give him, Tricolor! – wrote Ariana in the post.

As ge published this Saturday, Lucas Leiva has an agreement with Grêmio and will sign until the end of 2023. However, the exact day of the midfielder’s return and the start of work at CT Luiz Carvalho is not yet known.

🎧 Listen to the ge Grêmio podcast 🎧