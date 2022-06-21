Macron loses legislative majority in French elections, forecasts show

Preliminary results indicate that the French president’s candidates won between 200 and 250 seats in the National Assembly, falling short of the 289 needed.

EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Emmanuel Macron’s political alliance may not have achieved parliamentary majority



Despite obtaining the largest number of seats in the final shift of elections parliamentarians, the political alliance of the French president Emmanuel Macron this Sunday, 19, lost its parliamentary majority, as indicated by projections. The preliminary result, based on partial data, points out that Macron’s candidates won between 200 and 250 seats, far less than the 289 needed to have a majority in the National Assembly, the most powerful house of the French Parliament. Research agencies initially predicted that Macron’s centrists could win anywhere from 255 to more than 300 seats. If the projections are confirmed, the new political configuration should make it difficult for Macron to act. A new coalition made up of the far left, socialists and members of the Green party is likely to become the main opposition force, with 150 to 200 seats. As for the far-right Rally Nacional party, Marine Le Penrunner-up in the presidential elections, the prospect is to win more than 80 seats, ten times more than the previous eight.

French voters went to the polls on Sunday to elect the 577-member National Assembly, a choice that will signal how much space Macron’s party will have to implement an ambitious domestic agenda. After the president’s re-election in May, his centrist coalition is seeking a parliamentary majority that allows for the implementation of campaign promises such as tax cuts and raising the minimum retirement age from 62 to 65. In the first vote last week, the left, under the leadership of Jean-Luc Melenchon, proved surprisingly strong, sparking unrest among Macron’s allies. The fear is that a strong result for Melenchon’s coalition this Sunday could make Macron a tied-up second-term leader who spends his time negotiating with politicians and with severe limitations on his ability to govern.

For Martin Quencez, a political analyst at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, if Macron does not get a majority, it will not simply affect France’s domestic policy, but could have repercussions across Europe. If he loses the majority, “he will need to be more involved in domestic politics in the next five years than he was previously, we would expect him to have less political capital to invest at the European or international level… in European affairs,” said Quencez. The parliamentary elections were marked by voter apathy. More than half of the electorate stayed at home in the first round and, in the second, turnout reached 38% at 5 pm (local time), an even lower percentage than in the first round.

*With information from Estadão Conteúdo.