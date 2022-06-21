Malu Verçosa takes revenge after Daniela Mercury ‘checks’ Brunna Gonçalves’ butt | celebrities



Daniela Mercury with his wife, Malu Verçosa – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 06/20/2022 17:07

Rio – After Daniela Mercury was caught looking at Brunna Gonçalves’ butt, the singer’s wife decided to “take revenge” in an unusual way. This Monday, Malu Verçosa published a video on Instagram in which she gives the artist a scare to give the change for the “checked” that the Bahian gave the ex-BBB.

“Now yes! It’s all settled, Daniela! (laughs). I love you!”, wrote the journalist and businesswoman, in the publication’s caption. In the comments, the couple’s fans were amused by Daniela’s reaction and supported Malu: “Are you still going to look?”, asked a follower. “The brave gave up,” said another netizen. “It sounded like the macaw screaming,” joked one profile, citing the animal the singer was filming when her wife grabbed her leg.

The joke started last Thursday, when a video went viral in which Daniela Mercury looks at Brunna Gonçalves’ butt during Micareta São Paulo. The singer Ludmilla, who is the dancer’s wife, reacted to the situation with very good humor: “Hey Daniela, I understand you, woman”, said the funkeira, in a post on Twitter.

