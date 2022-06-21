Mark Zuckerberg shows prototypes of glasses for virtual reality: ‘They will create fantastic experiences’ | Technology

Mark Zuckerberg, president of Meta, released this Monday (20) four prototypes of virtual and augmented reality glasses. According to him, the goal is to make the metaverse as realistic as the physical world.

“Screens that match the full capacity of human vision are going to create some fantastic experiences. The first is a realistic sense of presence, of being with someone or somewhere as if you were physically,” said Zuckerberg.

The executive said that this type of device will create a new generation of visual experiences and will become part of everyday life. However, he explains that it is still necessary to solve challenges such as improving the resolution, focus and colors that appear on the devices.

“We’re going to have to fit all this technology into devices that are lighter and thinner than anything out there. We have the best teams in the world working on all these issues,” he posted on his Facebook page.

The four prototypes presented by Mark are:

Butterscotch: displays images with a resolution close to that of a retina screen and allows reading texts in small print;

For Zuckerberg, despite the progress made by virtual reality devices, there is still a long way to go in the development of screens and graphic elements to achieve visual realism.

“The reason for this is that the human visual system is deeply integrated. Just seeing a realistic image is not enough. To get the feeling of immersion, other visual information is also needed. And this is much more complex than just displaying a realistic image.” on a computer screen or TV”.

He also highlighted that devices need to track movement realistically. “So when we turn our heads, it’s going to look like we’re in the right position in the immersive world,” he said.

According to the executive, these improvements will depend on a new graphics channel that doesn’t consume a lot of battery, or cause too much heat to the point of bothering the user.

Meta seeks a pass in what it calls the “Visual Turing test.” The term is a reference to the test created in 1950 by mathematician Alan Turing to assess whether a computer could be mistaken for a human.

In the visual test, the company intends to assess whether what is shown on the virtual reality device can pass for real-world images.

“It’s a completely subjective test, because what’s important in it is the human perception of what is being seen, the human experience, rather than technical measurements,” explains Michael Abrash, chief scientist at Meta’s virtual reality lab.

According to him, no technology existing today can pass the Turing visual test.

“While virtual reality already creates a strong sense of presence, of being in virtual places in a genuinely compelling way, it has not yet reached the level of leaving a person in doubt as to whether what they are seeing is real or virtual,” he added.