Max Cavalera decided to treat alcoholism after being caught drinking soap

Max Cavalera of Sepultura, Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy talked about his sobriety on the podcast “Hardcore Humanism With Dr. Mike”.

He said a turning point for him to give up alcohol and drugs was when his wife caught him drinking soap on a tour bus because she couldn’t find alcohol.

We were on a European tour and I really wanted to drink, but there was nothing on the bus. So I went to the bathroom and drank liquid soap. I got caught. My wife opened the door and I had a gallon of soap in my hands. She asked, ‘What the f*ck are you doing?’ and I replied, ‘I’m drinking soap. I need help’. Max Cavalera

Max also says that Igor Cavalera, his brother, has always been straight edge – a philosophy based on total abstinence from narcotics.

“It’s kind of sad, but he’s already said, ‘I couldn’t drink because I had to take care of my brother. If we both drank, we’d both be dead,'” recalls Max. He continues: “When he got married, he passed that baton to my wife.”

He says that, according to the doctors, he would only have a few more years to live if he didn’t give up alcohol and other drugs. One of the stages of treatment was being admitted to a rehabilitation clinic: “It’s very cliché, but I think it helps”.

“I missed my family so much. But that’s why, in this place, I looked around and saw what I love the most. I love going crazy and drinking and doing drugs more than I love my family and music. ? No, I don’t think so”, he reflects.