Medvedev. Russia is yet to negotiate with US on nuclear issues

O Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said Monday that Moscow should not negotiate with Washington on possible nuclear disarmament until the United States of America “crawls” back into the talks, reports Reuters.

“I consider the moment for further negotiations to be the most inopportune. We now have no relations with the United States,” Medvedev wrote on the social network Telegram.

“They [EUA] are at zero on the scale of [temperatura de] Kelvin. There’s still no need to trade with them [sobre um desarmamento nuclear]. This is bad for Russia. Let them run or crawl back and ask [essa negociação]”said the former president of Russia, who is also a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin.

The statements were made after Dmitry Medvedev himself made a provocative question last week: “Who said that Ukraine will exist on the map in two years’ time?”, he threatened. This, of course, after having launched more criticisms of the Americans, who accuse of having invested “so much in the ‘anti-Russia’ project”.

The fear that Vladimir Putin might decide to activate his nuclear weapons, whether in Ukraine or in any of the allied states of the invaded country, has existed since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, on 24 February.

At stake is a military onslaught that led the West to unite in applying political and economic sanctions to Russia and in providing military weapons and monetary support to Ukraine.

