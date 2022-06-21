Mega-Sena accumulates and the prize goes to R$ 70 million

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Good news for punters! Once again, no one hit the six dozen of the Mega-Sena draw, which was held on Saturday night (18). The prize, which was already BRL 60 million, added up to BRL 10 million in total and is now accumulated at BRL 70 million for the next draw.

The numbers drawn were 10-30-31-33-42-52. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 65 lucky ones hit the corner and will receive R$ 71,634.15 each. Another 6,645 marked the court and will receive R$ 1,001.01 each.

Next Mega-Sena draw

The next draw is scheduled for Wednesday (22). The event will start at 20:00 (Brasília time). Anyone who wants to compete for the millionaire prize will have until 7 pm on the day of the draw to register the bet.

To do this, you need to place a bet of 6 to 15 numbers at Caixa-accredited lotteries, or on the bank’s lottery website. However, for those who bet on the internet, it is not possible to opt for the minimum bet, of R$ 4.50. On Caixa’s website, the minimum amount to bet on Mega-Sena is R$ 30, whether with a single bet or more than one.

What are the chances of winning the Mega-Sena?

It is not by chance that the Mega-Sena prize goes months without a winner. For the single bet, priced at R$4.50 and only six tens, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

Playing an extra ten and paying R$ 31.50, the probability increases, becoming 1 in 7,151,980. For those who have money to spare and want to have as many chances as possible, you can bet on 15 numbers, paying R$22,522.50 and having the probability of hitting the prize of 1 in 10,003.

