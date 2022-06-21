Méliuz is giving much more cashback

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Eletrobras privatization: understand the risks

The month of June will be marked by a lot of cashback for users of Méliuz. In every week of the month, the company will offer special cashback percentages to users and generate even more value for its partners in the campaign. mega june. This Monday (20), the partner store is Magalu, with 9% cashback (was 2%).

Stores confirmed in Mega Junho do Méliuz

The company, which has just launched its new app and started offering more services in addition to cashback, such as a free Digital Account, Pix, bitcoin investment directly in the app and much more, hopes to boost sales at partner online stores by offering higher percentage of cash back and also by empowering consumers through the provision of financial services. Nike, Netshoes, Magalu, Shoptime and Amazon are some of the stores confirmed in Mega Junho.

To guarantee the best cashback percentages, the consumer needs to register for free through the Méliuz website or application, choose the store of their preference, click on ‘Activate Cashback’ and make their purchase normally on the store website, which will open automatically, being able to choose the payment method you prefer.

PayPal partners to facilitate electronic payments

After confirming the purchase, the cashback is credited to the Méliuz statement and, upon completing R$20 of available balance, the consumer can instantly transfer the amount to their digital account at Méliuz and use the money as they wish – transfer via Pix, investing in bitcoin and more.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the Youtube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Publicity / Méliuz