Metallica surprises family that had baby during concert in Curitiba

The band Metallica continues to surprise the family from Curitiba, who lived a unique and unusual experience during the band’s epic show, which took place in the capital at the beginning of May. remember the little Luan James, which was born during the chords of Enter Sandman? So, the family from Curitiba was once again surprised by the band with a very special gift. They received a card autographed by the four members of the band (James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo), as well as several Metallica-themed bodysuits. “The best godparents”, said mother Joice Figueró, when showing the gifts sent to the family.

Joice Figueró posted the gifts sent by the rockers on her Instagram profile. “Out of nowhere a package arrives here at home, when I saw who it was from, I almost had another heart attack, only those who are fans will understand this feeling,” she said in the post. Joice said “another heart attack” because days after Luan was born, James Hetfieldlead singer of Metallica, called the couple Joice and Jaime Figueiró to congratulate the birth in the middle of the show.

This time the gift “from the best godparents”, as Joice said, arrived by surprise at the family’s home. “I have no words to express what I feel for this band, for their affection for us, everything seems like a dream, it’s taking a while to sink in yet. Not even if I wanted to have planned all this would work out so well. Thank you God, thank you universe, thank you @metallica for everything.

Luan has the most badass godparents in the world”, said the tattoo artist.

>> See here the full post of Metallica’s gift!

Gift for life!

Luan won bodysuits, t-shirts, a pair of pajamas and even a cap from the band. Photo: Reproduction/@digdigjooi.

The gift consists of a card addressed to “Fiqueiro’s”, with the autograph of the members and a message of “Happy Days”, written by drummer Lars Ulrich, in addition to exclusive clothes for Luan James to lavish his godparents to the world. of important. The kit had bodysuits, t-shirts, pajamas and a band hat.

Premieres of the week Final season of “Peaky Blinders” arrives this week; check the list! Beyond the Illusion Heloisa sabotages Matias’ drink wetland Levi shoots Alcides highlight of the week Meet “Inteceptor”, the new hit movie from Netflix